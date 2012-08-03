Though they share a guitarist (Daniel Spack) and a similar love of instrumental post-rock with Collections of Colonies of Bees, Milwaukee's post-rock orchestra Group of the Altos flaunts a far deeper kitchen sink than that quintet, working trumpet, cello, saw and clarinet into suites that trend darker than Colonies of Bees' sprightly instrumentals. The group covers a lot of territory, touching on the requisite rock, jazz and classical influences but also making time for unlikely tropical tones and any other drive-by tangents and surprise twists they can fit into their sprawling compositions. The group squeezes onto a boat tonight for a Milwaukee Boat Line concert cruise.