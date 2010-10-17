America’s Got Talent Live

Though the show has never rivaled “American Idol” in the ratings, NBC’s Simon Cowell-created reality show “America’s Got Talent” has nonetheless been one of the network’s most reliable summer performers, recently completing its fifth season as the top-ranked show in its time slot. Hosted by Jerry Springer, the “America’s Got Talent” tour spotlights favorites from the show’s latest season, including its top five finalists. Among them are opera singers Prince Poppycock and Jackie Evancho, the blacklight performance group Fighting Gravity, and winner Michael Grimm, a soul singer.