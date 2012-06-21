America w/ Sam Llanas

In their heyday, folk-rockers America made it cool to be uncool, wearing thick glasses and Hawaiian shirts as they sang largely acoustic hits like “A Horse With No Name,” “Ventura Highway,” “Lonely People” and “Sister Golden Hair.” Singer/guitarist Dan Peek left the band in the late '70s to pursue a career in Christian musiche passed away last yearbut remaining members Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley have carried on as a duo, touring regularly. In 2007 they released an album that made a fine case for their influence on contemporary folk-rock, the typically easygoing <i>Here & Now</i>, which featured guest spots from Ryan Adams, Ben Kweller and members of My Morning Jacket and Nada Surf.