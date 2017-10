Inspired by countercultures including the American greasers of the 1950s and the British rockers of the 1960s, American café racer motorcycle culture has never been fully understood, the producers of the documentary American Café argue. Their film shines a light on modern café racer culture by following two modern-day enthusiasts in their attempt to build for (and ride to) an event called the Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang Café Racer Run.