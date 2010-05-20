In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. The play by Steven Tomlinson is about Fiesta ware, that colorful, mix-and-match dishware so loved by Depression-era housewives. McGiven, playing about 20 characters during the play’s 90 minutesthe main one being a 50-ish gay man named Stevenreveals over the course of the play the fascinating story about the creation of Fiesta ware, along with myriads of other “Fiesta factoids.” The performance runs through May 23.