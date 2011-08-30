After his father was severely burned in an auto-shop accident, Chad Calek's family moved from Florida to Iowa when he was 12 years old and immediately began experiencing unexplained terrors that would follow them for decades. The filmmaker examines those hauntings in his documentary American Ghost Hunter , which eschews the cheap scares of current cable ghost-hunting programs in favor of a deeper, ultimately more unsettling exploration of the ethics and psychological toll of paranormal investigation. Calek and the cast of the documentary are touring behind a six-hour event that includes a screening of the film, a Q&A session and evidence presentations.