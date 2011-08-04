American Idol Live

For the last decade “American Idol” has been a pop-culture juggernaut, creating stars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Chris Daughtry. Though in recent seasons the show has been unable to produce any sensations like Adam Lambert, it has still drawn ratings that any other TV show would envy, and the show's 10th season was a considerable step up from its lackluster 2010 offering. This season's tour features the top 11 contestants, including the growling, Adele-styled Haley Reinhart, mohawked rocker James Durbin, Milwaukee reggae singer Naima Adedapo and big winner Scotty McCreery, a teenage country crooner with an outsized voice. The singers will perform some of their fan-favorites from the show, as well as new material and collaborations.