The narratives portrayed in imaginative installations, images and objects at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in its exhibition, "American Story," which runs through the end of the year, reveal national diversity while celebrating personal perseverance. The work of each of the 15 participating artistsXenobia Bailey, Jose Bedia, Hawkins Bolden, Vernon Burwell, Lesley Dill, Jack Earl, Lisa Fifield, Molly Hatch, Yoshiko Kanai, Xao Yang Lee, David Lenz, Gregory Van Maanen, Alison Moritsugu, Adolph Vandertie and Charlie Willetopresents a distinct idea, whispering incredible stories to those willing to listen. Encompassing histories that reimagine the Vietnam War or Cuban exile, embrace family members with schizophrenia or Down syndrome, or incorporate self-taught or university-trained techniques, the artists draw on their disparate cultural, economic and familial backgrounds through a multitude of art mediums.