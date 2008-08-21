Graciously dubbing the place of his birth “Hellwaukee,” local hair metal expat Amir Stoune looks to make another homecoming for fans who may have missed his Aug. 15 performance as part of his “Lost In Hell” tour. A longtime devotee of no-nonsense guitar riffs a la Motley Crue, Amir, as he prefers to be called, recently released his seventh full-length album, Eviction Notice From Hell, which while for the most part a continuation of his 1980s motifs, takes a decidedly darker heavy metal tone. His comically enthusiastic ego aside, Amir, who headlines a 9 p.m. show at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn tonight, consistently delivers retro hair-twirling licks from the days when the Sunset Strip was king.