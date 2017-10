Amos Lee channels the soul and passion of folk artists James Taylor and Neil Young, while maintaining the youthful acoustics of John Mayer. Lee first started his music career with a tour alongside Norah Jones, as he began to develop his recognizably light-hearted and innocent sound. In between record his three albums, the most recent being 2008’s Last Days At the Lodge , the Blue Note artist has also shared tours with the likes of Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello and Paul Simon.