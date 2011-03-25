After working as an elementary school teacher for two years, Philly musician Amos Lee quit to work on soulful blues songwriting. His 2003 EP drew interest from fellow jazz composer Norah Jones, and earned him an opening spot on her 2004 tour. Their rapport fostered future professional relations, particularly on his self-titled debut album, which was produced by Jones' bassist and included her vocals and instrumentation. Produced by Calexico's Joey Burns, Lee's Mission Bell was released earlier this year and capitalizes on Lee's nostalgic croon while experimenting with overlapping instrumental techniques.