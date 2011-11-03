Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith

Contemporary-Christian music was still a small niche when Amy Grant found massive commercial success in the '80s. Her run of crossover hit albums from that era laid the groundwork for today's booming contemporary-Christian music scene, where she remains one of its biggest names (and also its highest-selling artist). Grant shares this “2 Friends Tour” with longtime collaborator Michael W. Smith, a one-time touring keyboardist for Grant who went on to become an enduring Christian-rock star in his own right.