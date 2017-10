With her pretty, soulful vocals, introspective lyrics and precocious songs, Amy Rohan has been a favorite in local coffeehouses and clubs around the city for nearly a decade, playing on her own and with other bands. Tonight, the singer-songwriter does a free 10 p.m. at one of her regular haunts, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, after the venue’s weekly 7:30 p.m. Poets Monday event, which this week features Jim Pattison.