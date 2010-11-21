Though her brother David may tally up the bigger book sales, Amy Sedaris arguably attracts the more fevered cult following, thanks to her career-making role as a middle-aged recovering junkie who returns to high school on Comedy Central’s cult show “Strangers With Candy.” Sedaris is on a book tour behind her new Simple Times: Crafts for Poor People . Well timed for today’s slumping economy, it’s a parody of home crafts books with suggested projects including tinfoil balls and seashell toilet seat covers and plenty of large pictures, which Sedaris notes makes the book a perfect purchase for the illiterate.