Between the summertime weather, the continued proliferation of the mojito and Fidel Castro’s headline-making faux-endorsement of Barack Obama, Cuba has been on the mind lately. A new Milwaukee ensemble of Ana Ruth Bermudez, Rene Izquierdo and Mrs. Fun, which makes its debut tonight with a 7:30 p.m. performance at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, promises to meet the local demand for all things Cuban with a repertoire of traditional and popular Cuban music. Cellist Bermudez and guitarist Izquierdo both hail from Cubain fact, Bermudez became an official U.S. citizen just this springand the ladies of Mrs. Fun, Connie Grauer and Kim Zick, are ardent advocates of all things Caribbean.