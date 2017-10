Brocach Irish Pub hosts a Will Ferrell double feature, hosting screenings of his 2004 comedy Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and 2008’s Step Brothers . The later arrived at a time when Ferrell has oversaturated the market with lackluster staring vehicles ( Semi-Pro anybody?), but it’s actually one of his funnier, more linear movies, with more emphasis on character and story than Anchorman , a comedy that played like a series of absurdist skits.