The first of Will Ferrell's film collaborations with director Adam McKay, 2004's Anchorman uses its loose narrative about the fall and redemption of self-absorbed Action News anchor Ron Burgundy as an excuse for a series of increasingly absurd, occasionally violent sketches involving Ferrell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, Steve Carell, Ben Stiller and Jack Black. The movie screens at dusk tonight outside as part of Discovery World's “Fish Fry & a Flick” series, following a Bartolotta fish fry that begins at 5 p.m. There will also be a host of food trucks and specials on Point beer.