The Andalusians w/ IfIHadAHiFi

The Andalusians are a new band on Dischord Records, though at this point “new band” is a relative term for the iconic D.C. label. Like so many Dischord groups, Andalusians offers a new permutation of veteran players from the label, this time putting Beauty Pill side player Basla Andolsun in the driver’s seat. She’s supported by a rotating cast of familiar faceswhich sometimes includes members of Faraquet, The Medications and El Guapobut her songwriting shares more in common with the sweet and loopy, “120 Minutes”-era alt-pop of The Lemonheads and Throwing Muses than the brain-twisting rock her peers are better known for.