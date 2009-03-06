Amsterdam’s indie-electro duo Anderson crafts its glitchy compositions on the same proverbial laptop as The Notwist and The Postal Service, but where those acts are wallflowers at heart, Anderson comes from a more extroverted place, pairing Sufjan Stevens-esque songwriting with inclusive, Pet Shop Boys-inspired nods to club culture. The duo’s sophomore album, It Runs in the Family , an ambitious suite charting the desperate lives of an estranged family, has only been released in Japan so far, but the group is touring America ahead of a planned stateside release this summer.