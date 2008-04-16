Andre Rieu & the Johann Strauss Orchestra

Whenever PBS holds an on-air fund-raising drive, the station invariably pulls out an Andre Rieu concert with his Johann Strauss Orchestra to draw in viewers who may have tired of Michael Flatley. This dazzling Dutch violinist has amazed crowds all over the world with his brand of new-aged waltz, and the television exposure has only added to his international fame. His concerts are not typical, buttoned-up symphony performances. The enigmatic Rieu captivates audiences not only with his whirlwind violin, but also his tremendous humor and uncanny stage presence. Tonight Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra headline an 8 p.m. show at the U.S. Cellular Arena.