Andrew Bird w/ Dosh

Andrew Bird’s career got off to a false start when he affiliated himself with the neo-swing movement of the late ’90s, playing with bands like the Squirrel Nut Zippers. He’d rather not talk about those days. He’s since reinvented himself as a classy, distinguished experimental folk singer-songwriter, and he’s got a growing discography of acclaimed albums to show for the transformation. In concert, he revels in taking bold risks, often sampling and looping himself, leaving plenty of room for error so his songs sound different each night. Tonight he plays the first of two nights at the Pabst Theater. Tomorrow he’ll go solo, but for tonight’s show, he’ll be backed by a band.