Andrew Bird w/ St. Vincent

Andrew Bird’s career got off to a false start when he affiliated himself with the neo-swing movement of the late ’90s, playing with bands like the Squirrel Nut Zippers. He’d rather not talk about those days. He’s since reinvented himself as a classy, distinguished experimental folk singer-songwriter, and he’s got a couple of strong albums to show for the transformation. In concert, he revels in taking bold risks, often looping himself, leaving plenty of room for error so his songs sound different each night. Tonight he shares a show with St. Vincent, the nom de plume of songstress Annie Clark, whose latest album, Actor , resurrects the frilly woodwinds and whimsical sounds of old Disney records, but uses them in the service of a cycle of songs nearly as bleak as Lou Reed’s Berlin .