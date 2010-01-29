Andrew Voss and Jason Waszak Benefit

The Youngblood Theatre Company’s production of the emotionally charged drama Red Light Winter was well-received in its opening weekend but cut short by a shocking act of violence that left one of its actors, Andrew Edwin Voss, in critical condition. Youngblood canceled the remaining dates of the play after Voss was seriously injured in an assault last weekend. Tonight, Youngblood and the Alchemist Theatre will hold a fundraiser to offset the medical bills of Voss and Jason Waszak, who was also injured in the attack. Actors Bo Johnson and Laurie Birmingham will provide music, and the improv troupe Meanwhile will perform at 10 p.m.