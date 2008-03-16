The epitome of a “YouTube sensation,” guitarist Andy McKee has seen his videos garner over 20 million views collectively. This Internet notoriety has allowed McKee a few late night television appearances as well and afforded him the opportunity to recently release The Gates of Gnomeria, his fourth studio album. His playing is versatile, but may be most comparable to finger-style guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel. Using a variety of tactics to manipulate his acoustic guitar, McKee wrings a great deal of resonant sound from the instrument. McKee headlines an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight, with singer-songwriter Nicholas Barron opening.