Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape that it is easy to overlook his role as one of its architects. But by blurring the lines between commercial and fine art, his philosophy about art as a mass product made him one of the most controversial artists of the 20th century. Warhol’s prolific, sometimes oversized output during the last 10 years of his life is the focus of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s major exhibition, “Andy Warhol: The Last Decade,” which chronicles the artist’s final years before his death at age 58.