Andy Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes 1986-1987

It’s one of the oddest MTV shows forgotten by historyyes, even odder than “The Head.” “Andy Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes” was hosted by the legendary pop artist himself, who watched televisionor, more accurately, flipped from channel to channel, never staying on one for very long. He’d occasionally get visits from friends like Debbie Harry. It was an odd experiment that never quite took off, and the production was cut short by Warhol’s death. The final episode was a tribute to the late artist. Tonight the UWM Union Theatre screens portions of “Andy Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes” as part of the 2009 LGBT Film/Video Festival.