Animal Magnets w/ Plexi 3 and Van*Gloria

Maybe it was the demise of Atomic Records, but for some reason, Milwaukee bands from the ’80s are recalling their past and regrouping. The latest, Animal Magnets, has been sidelined since 1995. Led by vocalist Rob McCuen (ex-Plasticland), the Magnets include such familiar local faces as Paul Wall (bass), Cliff Ulsberger and Chris Tishler (guitars) and Joel Beskow (drums). They perform a Stones- Stooges influenced set of largely original tunes, hard rock with a pop accent. “Reunions are usually sad affairs,” McCuen says. “This is nothing more than a bunch of old buddies doing it for fun.”