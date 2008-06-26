The Animals & 3 Dog Night

Attention early risers: Can’t stay up until 11 p.m. to see tonight’s big Summerfest headliners? Eric Burdon feels your pain. That’s why his legendary oldies group, the Animals, is performing at a sensible 6 p.m. tonight at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard. You can head over, grab a bite to eat, hear “House of the Rising Sun” and head home without getting engulfed by Big Bang traffic.

For those with a little more stamina, 3 Dog Night sets the tone for the M&I Classic Rock Stage, trying a little tenderness tonight at 9 p.m.