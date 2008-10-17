The 2008 installment of The Animation Show, the country’s last major touring animation festival, is the first not to include contributions from festival founders Mike Judge (the “Beavis and Butt-Head” creator who is presumably busy with his current television commitments) and Don Hertzfeldt (who quit the festival for unknown reasons earlier this year). Festival mainstays Bill Plympton, PES and Georges Schwizgebel are well represented with new features, however, and rising star Steve Dildarian makes his festival debut with “Angry Unpaid Hooker,” a characteristically awkward short starring his Tim character, who now has his own HBO show. The Animation Show, which runs at the Times Cinema through Thursday, screens tonight at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.