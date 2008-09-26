Mike Judge helped usher in the animation renaissance of the ’90s with his inspired short films, iconic Beavis and Butthead cartoons and admirably low-key King of the Hill. He’s still committed to the medium, and along with fellow animator Don Hertzfedlt, he’s compiled a winning collection of shorts for The Animation Show, an annual traveling animation festival that spends the next week at the Times Cinema, which screenings tonight at 7 and 9:15 p.m. This year’s festival features a surreal new short from festival mainstay Bill Plympton.