Animation: A Tribute to Rush

Hard rock tribute acts are scattered across cities around the world, playing to mainly hardcore and nostalgic fans. Some even have some quirky takes on the original group such as Mini Kiss, The Kiss tribute featuring midgets. But the faux-Rush tribute act Animation prefers to stick to straight-up covers. The Chicago-based performers are playing Moving Pictures and half of Hemispheres in a more than three-hour set, meaning there’ll at least be a “Tom Sawyer” cover at tonight’s Shank Hall appearance.