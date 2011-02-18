Founded by the UW-Milwaukee student organization the Japanese Animation Association, Anime Milwaukee has grown into the state’s largest anime convention, attracting hundreds of gamers and anime enthusiasts. This weekend’s expanded lineup includes meet-and-greets with anime voice actors, a large exhibition hall, video-game tournaments, a costume contest, a fashion show, a Saturday night rave and a host of film screenings. Though many of the titles contain adult content, there also will be extensive children’s entertainment. (Through Sunday, Feb. 20.)