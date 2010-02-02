Ann Arbor Film Festival Touring Program

The Ann Arbor Film Festival is one of America’s longest running film festivals and also one of its most innovative, culling each year a daring selection of independent and experimental films. Today and tomorrow the festival’s touring program stops in the UWM Union Theatre for a two-day showcase. If there’s a thread that runs through the first night’s offerings, it’s city life: Most of these shorts examine, in their own singular way, what it means to live in a city. The German short Six Apartments , for instance, looks at six residents of six apartments who live their solitary lives in isolation from each other. Nicole Macdonald’s A City to Yourself examines the upsides of a decaying Detroitless traffic and more outdoor artand Michael Langan’s animated Dahlia celebrates the hustle and bustle of the city with vibrant animation.