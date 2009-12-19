In 1977, a musical adaptation of Harold Gray’s comic strip about a bright-eyed (but pupil-less) orphan debuted on Broadway and became an instant hit with audiences looking for a dose of optimism in the face of a nasty recession. Annie won seven Tony Awards and became one of Broadway’s longest-running shows. Thirty-plus years later, as the country battles an even nastier recession, it’s no surprise that the musical-comedy, which includes standards like “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” is still a popular touring draw. It’s proven so popular, in fact, that this current 30th anniversary touring production is entering its fifth year.