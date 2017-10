The Milwaukee theater scene’s answer to David Sedaris, John McGivern follows up his successful one-man show A Midsummer Night McGivern, a collection of summertime reminiscences, with another set of nostalgic, comedy-laden memories called, fittingly, Another Midsummer Night McGiven. The production runs through June 22 at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, with a performance tonight at 7:30 p.m.