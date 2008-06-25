Milwaukee theatergoers can’t seem to get enough of John McGivern. The actor and monologist, who does several solo shows a year, has stumbled on another hit with his new Another Midsummer Night McGivern, a follow-up to his successful collection of comical summertime reminiscences about growing up in Milwaukee, A Midsummer Night McGivern. The current production has proved so popular, in fact, that its run has been extended. It was supposed to close June 22, but now it will run through July 6. Tonight’s production is at 7:30 p.m. at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.