He’s never been as enigmatic as some of neo-soul’s more eccentric acts, like the ambitious Erykah Badu or the disappearing D’Angelo, for whom he once sung backup, but Anthony Hamilton has for years been one of the genre’s most reliable artists, evoking the organic spirit of Bill Withers and the Southern soul singers of the ’70s without completely denying hip-hop’s influence (he’s not immune to the occasional drum loop, for instance). Hamilton’s latest album, The Point of It All, showcases his aching, seemingly limitless voice over a series of organic, slow-burning jams.