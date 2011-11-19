Anthrax w/ Testament and Death Angel

The most cartoonishly metal of the so-called “big four” of thrash metal, along with Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth, Anthrax has weathered innumerable lineup changes over the years, ping-ponging between vocalists Joey Belladonna, from the band's '80s heyday, and Belladonna's replacement Dave Bush. After some uncertainty about who would sing on the band's new record, Worship Music, the role fell to Belladonna, which made it his first album with the band since 1990's Persistence of Time. Anthrax shares this latest tour with the cult thrash-metal band Testament, which is set to release their tenth album, The Dark Roots of Earth, next spring.