Howard Zinn-reading, capitalism-hating (but democracy-advocating) punks Anti-Flag are one of the most political acts in the history of the genre, and therefore one of the most divisive. Some punks love their vehemence, others tire of it. Their just-released newest album, The Bright Lights of Americatheir second since they sparked a non-scandal in the punk community by signing to major label RCAgoes down easy thanks to the varied production of David Bowie/T. Rex studio-master Tony Visconti. Tonight they play a 7 p.m. show in support of that new album at The Rave with openers Street Dogs, The Briggs and Fake Problems.