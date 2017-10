Five years ago today, President Bush launched his ill-fated invasion of Iraq, and although the looming presidential elections have largely pushed the war from the headlines, causalities continue to mount at an alarming rate. Tonight at 7 p.m., Linneman’s Riverwest Inn hosts an anti-war concert and benefit for Peace Action and veterans of the war. Among the many performers are Holly Haebig, David Drake, Jeff Brey, The Remedies and The Taste Emcees.