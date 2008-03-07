Countless adaptations of Antigone have been produced for the stage and screen, but in their new production, Present Music and the Milwaukee Dance Theatre intend to provide a wholly different and “provocative retelling” of the classic tale. A fusion of music, text and movement is used to heighten audience senses, while an original composition produced by Eric Segnitz compliments the emotion and suspense. It will be performed nightly at 7:30 p.m. through Sunday at the intimate, 100-seat Off Broadway Theatre.