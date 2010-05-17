Antiseen w/ Joe Buck and The Goddamn Gallows

The North Carolina punk band Antiseen’s biggest claim to fame might be backing transgressive icon G.G. Allin on his famed Murder Junkies album, but the group’s roots in the American punk scene date back to 1983, well before that 1991 album. Like Allin, the group embraced theatrical sensationalism, passing themselves off as uneducated, flag-waving rednecks and trumpeting their love of pro-wrestling (the band sometimes recreates wrestling moves in concert). They were never the most influential punk band, but they maintain a loyal following, including the 58 artists who contributed to a 2006 Antiseen tribute album Everybody Loves Antiseen .