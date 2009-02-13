Antony Hegarty’s 2005 breakthrough album with the Johnsons, I Am a Bird Now, rose to prominence in part because of its novel subject matterwith chilling bluntness, Antony mused on the harrowing identity crisis that results from being transgendered. Antony’s new follow-up album, The Crying Light, addresses themes more universal than gender fluiditynamely mortality and how to come to terms with itbut Antony finds unexpected comfort from his morose muse (even a trip to his mother’s grave on the album opener yields a flower). Backed by radiant melodies that suggest far grander arrangements than his simple compositions actually conjure, Antony sings of finding peace on the other side, summoning strength from his baleful piano.
Antony and the Johnsons
Tonight @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.
