Antony and the Johnsons

Antony Hegarty’s 2005 breakthrough album with the Johnsons, I Am a Bird Now, rose to prominence in part because of its novel subject matterwith chilling bluntness, Antony mused on the harrowing identity crisis that results from being transgendered. Antony’s new follow-up album, The Crying Light, addresses themes more universal than gender fluiditynamely mortality and how to come to terms with itbut Antony finds unexpected comfort from his morose muse (even a trip to his mother’s grave on the album opener yields a flower). Backed by radiant melodies that suggest far grander arrangements than his simple compositions actually conjure, Antony sings of finding peace on the other side, summoning strength from his baleful piano.