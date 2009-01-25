This weekend sees the introduction of Transmutative Cinema, a free film series with a fondness for outsider independent movies that provide more questions than answers. The series, which runs most Saturday and Sunday nights at the Alchemist Theatre and Lounge, hosts tonight an 8 p.m. screening of the 2006 drama Apart From That, which charts a seemingly unrelated ensemble of characters, including an exhibitionist who finds her audience by phoning in fake calls to local fire departments and a student group that dances for a hospital patient on her deathbed. The characters have little in common aside from all being at once sympathetic and reprehensible in their efforts to be approved by others.
