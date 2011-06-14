Youngblood Theatre brings its latest show to another non-traditional theater venue: a disused factory space on the edge of Downtown and the Third Ward. Built at the end of the 19th century, the Pritzlaff building at 143 W. St. Paul Ave., with its Cream City brick, is a vast, beautiful tribute to past industry. It is in this space that company co-founder Michael Cotey will play Dr. Faustus in Youngblood's production of Mickle Maher's lengthily titled An Apology for the Course and Outcome of Certain Events Delivered By Doctor John Faustus on This His Final Evening . In addition to Cotey, the show stars Youngblood co-founder Rich Gillard. The play, which runs just one hour, joins Faustus 24 years after he signs over his soul to Mephistopheles, played by Gillard.