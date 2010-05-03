The Apples in Stereo laid the foundation for what would become one of the defining indie-pop sounds of the ’90s: upbeat tunes, sugar-coated melodies and symphonic flourishes, all wrapped into an unassuming, lo-fi package. They were the first band to record for the influential Elephant 6 Recording Company label, which singer Robert Schneider founded, and though they have never enjoyed quite the same levels of success and acclaim as some of their Elephant 6 peers, like Neutral Milk Hotel and Of Montreal, they retain a dedicated cult following. The group’s latest album, Travellers in Space and Time , is the first without founding member Hilarie Sidney (Schneider’s ex-wife), and it’s a true departure, basking in the robotic sounds of disco and electronic music.