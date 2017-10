Camel rides, belly dancers, Middle Eastern cooking demonstrations and Arabic karaoke are among the highlights this weekend’s Arab World Fest at the Summerfest Grounds. Cultural activities abound: Gorge on shish kebab, hummus and baba ghanoush while learning about Middle Eastern cultures; witness the national Lebanese dance, the dabka; hear the ancient stringed instrument called the oud; get a henna tattoo; and shop for treasures at the souk, a traditional Arabian marketplace.