The annual Arab World Fest fills Milwaukee’s lakefront with regional cuisine, music, dance performances, and authentic crafts of twenty-two Arab countries. Perhaps more than any of the other city’s ethnic festivals, Arab World Fest aims beyond just sights and sounds, with church services, hookah, poetry, cooking, fireworks and an Arab Film Festival. For the festival’s younger audience, the festival will also include henna, camel rides, fashion show, and a unique three-dimensional display of One Thousand and Ones Nights.