On their debut full-length album, Maps for Children , the Milwaukee alternative rock band Into Arcadia find themselves a bit bummed out by the modern age. A deep existential questioning that often borders on outright despair runs through the album, from lead singer Otto Ohlsson’s occasional channeling of Robert Smith’s tragic shrillness to the night-highway ambiance of their synths. Fortunately, their plight lends itself to provocative, spiritual-infused, melancholic space pop. Tonight the group tops a 10 p.m. Cactus Club bill.