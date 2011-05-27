Arctic Monkeys w/ The Vaccines

The Arctic Monkeys have grown their sound considerably since their inaugural album, 2006's Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not , the fastest-selling debut record in British history. The Sheffield quartet amplified and sped up their infectious dance-rock on their follow-up, 2007's Favourite Worst Nightmare , keeping the hooks coming fast and furious. But the tempos slowed down considerably on 2009's Humbug , which was marked by psychedelic guitars and post-punk moodiness. The band's upcoming Suck It and See , set for a June 6 release, promises to reverse some of Humbug 's steps away from accessibility, returning the band to the zippy pop-rock they do best.